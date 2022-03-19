Police appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old Dominik who is believed to be in the Hampshire area

Dominik, who is originally from Kent, was last seen in the Medway area of Kent on Thursday, March 3.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Our officers have been working closely to assist Kent Police with their enquiries as we now believe that Dominik may possibly be in the Southampton area.

16-year-old Dominik from Kent is believed to be in the Southampton area

‘We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public to keep an eye out for anyone matching his description and to report any sightings of him to us.

‘Dominik is described as being white, slim, approximately 5ft 2ins tall with blonde hair.

‘We have released this image of him, but appreciate that he may look slightly different now from when this picture was taken.’

If you have seen Dominik, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 immediately quoting 44220105783, or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

