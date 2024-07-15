Police probe mysterious death of man in 40s who hit head on ground before dying

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man in his 40s who fell and hit his head in a street before dying.

The incident happened around 1pm on Thursday 4 July when the man was seen to fall over on Chapel Street, Petersfield, and bang his head on the ground. Sadly the man from Petersfield subsequently died from his injuries, police said.

A spokesperson added: “We believe that a man and a woman stopped to assist the man immediately after his fall and as part of our enquiries we would like to hear from them. We would like to stress that these people are not in any trouble, however we need to speak to them so that we can understand as much as possible about what happened before the man’s death.

“Were you on Chapel Street on Thursday 4 July at around 1pm and stopped to assist the man after he had fallen? Or do you know anyone who this may have been? Perhaps they have mentioned the incident to you in passing?”

The man’s family have been informed as police carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44240282750. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.