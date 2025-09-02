Police probe rocks thrown at Gosport buses amid fears of serious injuries

Police are investigating rocks being thrown at buses in Gosport amid fears drivers and passengers could be seriously hurt.

Picture of a stone buried in the front of an E1 bus in Gosport. Increased levels of vandalism has seen First Bus operating less vehicles on the BRT Busway. | Contrib

Buses have been targeted recently amid a surge in vandalism, prompting First Bus to temporarily reduce the number of vehicles operating the E1 route, as reported.

This comes after a sharp rock was hurled at a service vehicle causing significant damage. Bricks and other projectiles have also been thrown at buses in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We have been experiencing problems on the BRT between Hoeford and Brune Medical Centre since last week and are relieved that no one has been seriously hurt or injured as a result of objects being thrown at buses.

“As result we have taken the difficult decision to introduce a temporary diversion on our E1 and E2 services, which took effect from 8pm on Monday (1 September) and remain in place throughout the week. We are continuing to monitor the situation with our partners in the council and police and will review the service on Monday 8 September with a view to resume the normal route.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and we are working closely with the police to investigate the incidents including the use of on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved. Such attacks can have very serious consequences and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the police or get in touch with Crimestoppers.

“Every time we have to divert buses or shorten a route it is disrupting the lives of local people in the communities we serve. Acts of vandalism cause significant interference to our timetabling arrangements and our services could be withdrawn for the rest of the day and evening or diverted away from the area concerned, disrupting the plans of customers who wish to make their regular journeys. Whilst every effort is made to get our vehicle back on the road the next day, sometimes it may be missing from service.”

Meanwhile police have said Gosport’s Neighbourhood Policing Team is looking into reports of buses being damaged while driving on the town’s bus rapid transit route. On Sunday 24 August a bus windscreen was damaged on Henry Cort Way at around 8pm after an “object appeared to be thrown from a bridge”, the force said. An area search was undertaken by officers, but no-one was located.

On Thursday 28 August at around 2.40pm a small group of children were seen to be throwing stones at the roof of a bus on Tichborne Way. “Enquiries are ongoing,” police added.

Full details with information on alternative bus stops can be seen here: www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport/news-and-service-updates/updates/e1e2-diversion