A sharp rock was launched at a bus in Gosport last night amid a surge in vandalism.

The vehicle operating on the E1 route was hit by a rock last night. First Bus Solent has temporarily reduced the number of services on the BRT Busway this weekend due to repeated incidents.

Pictures sent to The News show a stone buried into the front of the vehicle. The News understands that other incidents have seen bricks and other projectiles thrown.

Picture of a stone buried in the front of an E1 bus in Gosport. Increased levels of vandalism has seen First Bus operating less vehicles on the BRT Busway. | Contributed

A Gosport resident said: “Tonight down the BRT track Gosport E1 bus to Gosport, this is someone trying to kill someone and it needs to stop now ! Two-foot higher and that would have killed the driver. Enough is enough!”

In a statement issued ahead of the weekend, First Bus Solent said: “Due to increased levels of vandalism on the BRT Busway, we have decided to pull all E1 & E2 services off of the BRT from 8.30pm - over the weekend.”

The temporary timetable change will impact buses travelling from Fareham Bus Station through A32 Gosport Road, Fort Brockhurst, Palmerston Drive, and The Bridge. Services are being temporarily cut from the Gosport Bus Station route via the A32, Newgate Lane Road Bridge, Palmerston Drive, and BRT Track.

If you have witnessed any incidents of vandalism, or have been impacted by the disruption, contact us via email at [email protected] and [email protected].