The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she has received treatment. Police previously said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries were “unexplained”.

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Broom Way.

But the force has now ruled out any third party. A spokesman said: “Initially the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries were treated as unexplained. Further enquiries and consultation with medical experts have led detectives to the conclusion that we do not currently believe that there was any third-party involvement or a collision with any sort of vehicle involved.

“We would like to thank members of the public that contacted us following our initial appeal as the material they provided has helped us to progress our enquiries.”