Police probe update after woman found with serious head injuries in Lee-on-the-Solent street that was closed for day
Police were called by the ambulance service at 8.10pm on Sunday (August 20) after a member of the public found a woman in her 60s on the pavement with serious head injuries along Broom Way, just south of Peel Common Roundabout.
The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she has received treatment. Police previously said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries were “unexplained”.
But the force has now ruled out any third party. A spokesman said: “Initially the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries were treated as unexplained. Further enquiries and consultation with medical experts have led detectives to the conclusion that we do not currently believe that there was any third-party involvement or a collision with any sort of vehicle involved.
“We would like to thank members of the public that contacted us following our initial appeal as the material they provided has helped us to progress our enquiries.”
The police implemented a road closure on Broom Way, between Peel Common Roundabout and the Brune Lane junction as the road was closed off.