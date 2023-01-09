Police provide fresh details after man pulled from home and punched in the head several times after being abused in Gosport
LUMPS and grazes covered the head of a man who was attacked on his doorstep in Gosport.
The victim, in his 50s, got into a verbal altercation after driving along Samson Close on October 27. He stopped his vehicle after a woman and an unleashed dog stepped out in front of him.
When the man parked his car, he was verbally abused by the woman. This was not the end though, as an attacker arrived at the victim’s home ten minutes later, dragging him from the front door and assaulting him.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in November 2022 the victim was subsequently pulled out of his address by the man and punched multiple times, suffering lumps to his head, grazes and a black eye.
A police spokesman said a 57-year-old man was interviewed under caution after being suspected of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. ‘Enquiries are continuing at this time,’ he added. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44220436798.