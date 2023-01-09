The victim, in his 50s, got into a verbal altercation after driving along Samson Close on October 27. He stopped his vehicle after a woman and an unleashed dog stepped out in front of him.

When the man parked his car, he was verbally abused by the woman. This was not the end though, as an attacker arrived at the victim’s home ten minutes later, dragging him from the front door and assaulting him.

The attack happened in Samson Close, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in November 2022 the victim was subsequently pulled out of his address by the man and punched multiple times, suffering lumps to his head, grazes and a black eye.

