Police are continuing to investigate the death of Mark Noke, 64. He died of a stab wound to the chest and was found at his home in the early hours of Saturday, February 25.

Officers found the body in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton. A 27-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton His family have paid tribute to him. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

One man with links to Gosport, Leighton Tabone, is currently wanted by police in connection with the murder investigation.

She has ben released on bail. A 29-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday.

They have also been bailed pending further enquiries. Another man, 25, of Southampton, was also detained on suspicion of murder.

They were released without charge. Six other men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case.

Another man, 39 – previously detained un suspicion of assisting an offender – has been released on bail. Acting detective chief inspector Howard Broadribb, said: ‘We are continuing to explore all relevant lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Mark’s death.

‘We have seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the crime and we continue to act on information received as a result of our enquiries. We continue to appeal for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leighton Tabone to come forward.

‘Anyone who is found to be harbouring him are liable to be arrested for committing a criminal offence. If you have information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be - report it to us.

‘It could prove vital in aiding our investigation and getting justice for Marks’ family.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230077698 or Operation Hibiscus.