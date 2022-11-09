A resident in Hedge End reported their property was pelted with food items on two separate occasions on October 17. A statement from Hedge End police said: ‘A local resident reported via a Facebook community page in Hedge End, that their house had been pelted with eggs on two occasions during one evening by a group of male youths, whose actions were intimidating and utterly thoughtless of the stress they had caused the resident.

‘The group were caught on camera, and this was passed to police to investigate. We would like to point out that eggs are not harmless, they can cause injury, when thrown they can feel like being hit by a stone. They can also cause damage to certain paint work and building materials.

A house in Hedge End was plastered with eggs. A group of boys were caught on camera hurling food items at the house. Picture: Hedge End police.

‘This action can make a victim feel targeted and unsafe. Therefore, egg throwing can be determined as a criminal offence – 'Criminal Damage' – which in some cases could warrant a criminal record.’

Hedge End police added several youths were identified by local officers, with the help of Wildern School and members of the public. Three youngsters also turned themselves in, admitted being involved, and apologised to the resident.