David James Hall, 46, is wanted on recall to prison to complete his sentence. He is due to complete his sentence for causing grievous bodily harm with intent – under Section 18.

He is from Basingstoke and has connections to Southampton. Police believe he is still in the Hampshire. A photo of him is being circulated and the public have been warned not to approach him, but to ring 999.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance. He is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, and with short blonde cropped hair.

‘He has a dragon tattoo on his right leg and a lion tattoo on abdomen. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220210731. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.