Two victims were rushed to hospital after they were beaten severely as they were leaving Slug and Lettuce in Fareham Town Centre.

The brutal attack happened in the early hours of August 6 in West Street. A man in his 30s, of Gosport, and a woman in her 20s, of Fareham, were walking towards the bus station and taxi rank in Harper Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Man and woman hospitalised in attack after leaving Slug and Lettuce pub in Fareham

Police are pursuing a man connected to a 'horrific attack' in Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police/Habibur Rahman.

They were surrounded by a gang and attacked. The man received serious but not life-threatening injuries, with the woman suffering from minor injuries.

Both of them have since been discharged from Southampton General Hospital. Police have been investigating since, and have now released a CCTV image of a man connected to the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are urging the public to come forward with information, and to the man himself to speak to them. Five men have been interviewed under caution, with two eliminated from enquiries.

Detective constable Katherine Hollis said: ‘We have previously released appeals in relation to this incident and have interviewed five men under caution as part of our investigation. Two of these men have subsequently been eliminated from our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to this man. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

‘We have now been able to obtain this clear image of a sixth man that we need to speak to. Is this you? Do you recognise this person?

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you know him, or you have any information at all about this assault, then we want to hear from you.’

SEE ALSO: Fareham flat raided by police over suspected drug activity with girl and man to be interviewed

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Hollis was shocked by the barbarity of the assault. As previously reported by The News in August, she said: ‘We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this horrific attack on two people as they left a local restaurant in the early hours of Saturday morning.’

The Slug and Lettuce in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information regarding the assault is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220317048. People can also submit a report on the police website.