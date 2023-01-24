Drugs and other paraphernalia were among the items obtained by officers in the raid yesterday morning. The address in Endofield Close, Fareham, was targeted by police at roughly 9.30am.

NOW READ: Charity volunteer who met Labour leader jailed for glassing Asian men outside club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham police reported suspected heroin was obtained. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said other items were seized and a man will be interviewed in connection to supplying illegal substances.

Police said the raid was carried out at roughly 9.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

He said: ‘Mobile phones were seized, as well as approximately £400 cash. A man in his 50s was initially arrested by officers, but was subsequently de-arrested and will be interviewed under caution at a date to be fixed.

‘This will be for the offence of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said the operation is not linked to increased reports of local drug dealing but part of a larger strategy to tackle substance crime.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire police name man charged after woman was raped in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the raid was part of a wider focus on tackling drug-related crime. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘One of the district’s priorities is tackling perpetrators of drug-related harm, so this fits into the larger piece of proactive work which supports this priority,’ he added. ‘Teams regularly gather intelligence, conduct proactive patrols, stop checks, and warrants at addresses as part of this work.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Fareham & Gosport High Harm team, Fareham NPT and CID conducted the drugs warrant. Fareham police appealed on Facebook for residents to report drug-related crime if they see it.

They added: ‘Our activity wouldn’t be possible without the intelligence-gathering process that sits behind it, and much of this is driven by the information we receive from the public.’

Advertisement Hide Ad