A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped after leaving Astoria nightclub between 2.30am and 3.30am on Wednesday March 1, police said. The suspect remains in police custody.

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark

Detective inspector Richard Gibson said: ‘We appreciate how concerning incidents of this nature are for the public and would like to reassure people that we are following every line of enquiry available to us in order to determine the circumstances in this case.

‘We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public in connection with this incident. Our officers will continue patrolling our busiest pubs, clubs and restaurants over the upcoming weekend, our focus remains on spotting the signs of behavioural traits of potential offenders, working in partnership with our licensed premises to identify individuals at risk as well as perpetrators.

‘Our licensing team, in partnership with neighbourhood officers and Portsmouth City Council, regularly visit pubs, bars and other venues in Portsmouth to create a safer space for customers. Part of this work involves engaging with members of staff, including door staff, to help them spot the signs of someone who is vulnerable, being abused or in need of help, and provide venues with training and a toolkit so that they can take practical steps to make a safer environment.

‘If you feel uncomfortable, unsafe or vulnerable then please approach staff or security staff at any of our licensed venues, patrolling officers or our street pastors who are also in the Guildhall Walk area on Friday and Saturday nights. You can also visit South Central Ambulance Service’s Safe Space, which will be based at the Civic Offices, opposite the Guildhall, between 10pm and 3am on Friday and Saturday evenings.’