Between 3.20am and 6.20am, on June 3, the appliances, including a GPS Marine Radio, were taken from The Hythe Ferry and Hythe Pier.

Officers would like to speak to the man in connection with the theft in Prospect Place, Southampton.

Officers wish to speak to this man in connection to the theft of radios in Hampshire.

They have been carrying out initial enquiries related to the incident.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers have been carrying out initial enquiries and are keen to identify the man in this CCTV image.

‘Do you know or recognise him?

‘Perhaps you were in the area at around the time of the incident? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘Anyone with any information should call us on 101 or report online, quoting the reference 44220219908.

‘Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online here.’

