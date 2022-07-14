As previously reported, the 18-year-old victim was found shortly before 3am on Sunday, June 19, on the zebra crossing in Station Street, leading to Commercial Road, by Portsmouth and Southsea railway station.

He had suffered ‘significant injuries’ to his face, police said, and was taken to hospital where he was discovered to have sustained two fractures to his face, bruising and swelling, and a small bleed to the brain. He has since been discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These three men are wanted by police after a man was attacked and left with a bleed on the brain in Portsmouth,

Now police have released CCTV images of men they believe were involved in the attack of the teenager.

All the men are white and aged between 18 and 25.

The first male was between 5ft 5in and 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown – possibly curly – hair which is longer on top and short around the sides.

He was seen wearing black trainers, dark shorts with possibly a white pinstripe on the side, and a light blue long sleeved jumper with a zip at the top. He was also carrying a black man bag over his shoulder with a silver zip.

The second man is described as was between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall and also of slim build.

He had light brown hair which is short around the ears and goes into a gradual fade, with long hair on top.

SEE ALSO: Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man

He was wearing black and red/orange trainers, possibly Adidas. Also wearing dark blue jeans, a short sleeved dark top and an over the shoulder black and white man bag.

The third man is described as was between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall and of average build with dark blonde/brown hair, which is long on top and short on the sides.

He was wearing white and blue trainers with a black tick, possibly Nike, and black laces. Also wearing dark blue jeans with rips and frays and a white t-shirt, although he was seen to not be wearing a shirt shortly before the time of the incident.