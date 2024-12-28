Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released details over a dead man whose body was found by children in Southsea on Boxing Day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape

The force is appealing for information to help identify the mystery male after the disturbing discovery was made around 6.30pm on Thursday (26 December) at Eastney East Battery, Southsea Esplanade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one has been arrested with police not treating the death as suspicious. “Officers attended to examine the scene and to allow for the body to be recovered. The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are underway to identify the man,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of these enquiries we are appealing to the community who may be able to help us identify the man.”

The man has been described as white, of an unknown age with a gold tooth who was wearing blue Levi jeans, a pink woollen scarf, a blue zip Regatta fleece with a Balfour Beatty South East Territory logo, a white and blue striped shirt with a British Rail double arrow logo on the pocket and black Adidas trainers. He was in possession of an inhaler and an older style video camera.

The spokesperson added: “If you recognise the description of this man, or think you might know who he is, please contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference 44240560403 or submit information via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as locals responded to the grim discovery on social media. One person said: “That’s horrible for the kids as well as the poor person and their family.”

Another wrote: “How can they say it’s not being treated as suspicious? Confused.”

A third posted: “How awful and very sad.”

A fourth added: “Heartbreaking, my thoughts are with you all.”