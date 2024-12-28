Children made 'horrible' discovery of body in Southsea
As reported, police were called to Eastney East Battery on Thursday (December 26) after a body was found around 6.30pm.
Detectives have so far said they are treating it as “unexplained” rather than suspicious as enquiries continue over the disturbing incident.
A police spokesperson said on Friday: “We were called at 6:30pm on Thursday with reports that the body of a man had been found at Eastney East Battery, Southsea Esplanade in Portsmouth. Officers may be seen in the area today whilst we continue to carry out enquiries.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but at this stage we are not treating it as suspicious.”
Police have now said reports the body was decapitated are not accurate.
Residents have responded to the incident on social media. One person said: “That’s horrible for the kids as well as the poor person and their family.”
Another wrote: “How can they say it’s not being treated as suspicious? Confused.”
A third posted: “How awful and very sad.”
A fourth added: “Heartbreaking, my thoughts are with you all.”