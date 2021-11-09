Police release images of men after Portsmouth burglary in which jewellery is stolen

Police want to speak to men after burglary in Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth. Pic Hants police

Hampshire police is stepping up its hunt to find the perpetrators behind a burglary on Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, between 7.35pm and 8.50pm on Monday November 1.

Officers said two men gained entry to a flat before stealing jewellery from inside.

The force is now appealing to the public to help track down those pictured.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now in a position to release these images of two people we’d like to speak to in connection with this incident.

‘The two men we’d like to speak to have their faces largely covered in the images, however the first man is described as wearing all black, including black trainers. The second is described as wearing a black top, blue jeans, white trainers, gloves and a black rucksack with white letters at the bottom.

‘We would like to hear from the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them.

‘If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or captured anything on CCTV/dash cam between the times mentioned, please call 101 quoting reference 44210439036.’

