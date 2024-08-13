Anti-immigration and counter protesters gathered by Kettering Terrace close to Portsmouth International Port at around 8pm - with police saying they prevented violence amid disorderly scenes.

The force has now reported that some demonstrators temporarily blocked the M275 northbound before moving to the opposite carriageway. “No one was hurt and the groups dispersed a short time later,” a spokesperson said. A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway has been bailed until November 7.

The spokesperson added: “As part of our enquiries we’re now releasing images of people, who we believe to be adults, that we would like to speak to as our investigation progresses.”

District Commander for Portsmouth, Superintendent Paul Markham said: “Clearly during this incident a small number of people disrupted members of the public travelling into and out of Portsmouth on Wednesday evening. Our officers took quick and decisive action to ensure that disruption was kept to a minimum.

“We took this action to keep our communities safe and to keep the city moving, we will continue to take this approach against anyone that commits offences at events like this. We are continuing to assess the current and evolving risks and issues in our communities so that we can deploy the right teams to the right place at the right time. Our message is clear we will take action against those who think they can break the law during disorder like this. We will not tolerate unlawful behaviour like this in the city.

“We are able to do this thanks to the continued support from our communities across the city, many of whom we know are still very worried about what is happening across the country. I’m proud that in the context of what is happening elsewhere, our communities in the city have supported each other.

“There has only been a very small minority of people causing disorder, people who do not represent the inclusive nature of the City of Portsmouth. Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams in the city are continuing to speak to our communities to understand their concerns and to provide reassurance. You will see regular patrols from officers, please do speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

He added: “As we have shown over recent days, we will use all operational and investigative tactics available to us to make sure people that cause disorder are brought to justice. Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those who choose to act outside of the law and use it as an excuse to demonstrate violence and disorder.

“Please do look at these images carefully and contact us if you know any of the people we are looking to identify. If it is you that is pictured, I’d urge you to do the right thing, come forward and speak to us directly as soon as possible, so that we can establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting 44240337640. Or go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

