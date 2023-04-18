News you can trust since 1877
Police release picture of man smoking after man, 38, hit over head with glass

A picture of a man smoking has been released by police after a man was hit over the head with a glass.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read

Police reported an altercation occurred between two men in the Frog and Frigate pub in Canute Road, Southampton, at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 16.

Fatal crash

During the incident, a 38-year-old man was hit over the head with a glass. The victim suffered cuts to his head and cheek which required stitches.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
Detective constable Rachael Evans, said: ‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Do you recognise the man in the CCTV, or do you have any more information that could help our investigation?

‘I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44230148010.’

Please call us on 101 or report online via our website, quoting 44230148010.

