Police release picture of man who may hold ‘valuable information’ after teenager grabbed in park sex attack

Police have released a picture of a man who may hold ‘valuable information’ after a teenager was approached in a park and grabbed.

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Mar 2023, 19:08 GMT- 1 min read

A sexual assault probe has been launched after a 19-year-old woman came under attack while walking through Hoglands Park, Southampton, around 1.30am on Saturday March 11. ‘She was approached by a man she did not know. The man began speaking with her before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her over her clothing,’ a police statement said.

DI Joanne Beresford added: ‘Since the incident happened, our officers have been following up several lines of enquiry and now we are turning to you, the public, for your help. We believe the man in these images has valuable information which could aid our investigation so we ask him to get in contact with us.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
‘If you know who he is, or saw him on the evening in the city centre or elsewhere in Southampton, we also want to hear from you.’

On Sunday, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Contact police on 101, quoting 44230097892. You can also submit information online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

