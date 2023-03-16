News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Motorcyclist, aged in 50s, fighting for life after collision with Vauxhall Astra

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a collision with a car on Tuesday morning.

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT- 1 min read

A male rider of a grey Kawasaki motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries after the incident involving a blue Vauxhall Astra on the A343 Newbury Road in Andover. The incident, which occurred between Little London and Hurstbourne Tarrant, occurred around 10am.

READ NOW: Rider injured in crash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police statement said: ‘It was reported a grey Kawasaki motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a collision. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries.‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who can assist their investigation. They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident or either vehicle in the lead up to it.’

Ambulance
Ambulance
Ambulance
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Man in 20s attacked

Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting reference 44230102073. Alternatively, submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

MotorcyclistAndover