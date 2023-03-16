Motorcyclist, aged in 50s, fighting for life after collision with Vauxhall Astra
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a collision with a car on Tuesday morning.
A male rider of a grey Kawasaki motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries after the incident involving a blue Vauxhall Astra on the A343 Newbury Road in Andover. The incident, which occurred between Little London and Hurstbourne Tarrant, occurred around 10am.
READ NOW: Rider injured in crash
A police statement said: ‘It was reported a grey Kawasaki motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a collision. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries.‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who can assist their investigation. They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident or either vehicle in the lead up to it.’
SEE ALSO: Man in 20s attacked
Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting reference 44230102073. Alternatively, submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/