Police release picture of two women over fraud investigation at Waitrose
The incident, which involved the theft of two £100 gift cards, occurred at approximately 2.40pm on Saturday 15 June at the supermarket in Stanford Road, Lymington.
The first woman is described as aged approximately 25-35 years, approximately 5ft 7ins tall with light brown hair, pulled back into a low ponytail who is tanned. She was wearing a black dress, light knitted cardigan, a big ring on the left hand and was carrying a black, leather-look shoulder handbag.
The second woman is described as aged approximately 30-40 years who is around 5ft 7ins tall with long dark brown/red hair and has a large build. She was wearing a black and white striped maxi dress and a black and white striped cardigan and was carrying a white shoulder handbag.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe the women in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
Call 101 and quote incident number 44240253215 or go to : How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: