England v Denmark: Football fans watch latest Euro 2024 action in O'Neills Southsea - what is the score and when is next match

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:22 BST
England fans gathered at the O’Neill’s pub in Southsea to watch England’s second game of Euro 2024.

Hopeful fans watched the match from the pub in Albert Road on Thurday, June 20, in hopes of cheering on the team to victory. The game ultimately ended in a draw with the final score being 1 – 1. England will face Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25.

NOW READ: 12 pictures as England fans roar side on to victory over Serbia

Here are 17 pictures of Portsmouth locals enjoying the action:

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4645)

1. England fans watch England v Denmark in Portsmouth

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4645)Photo: Sarah Standing

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4693)

2. England fans watch England v Denmark in Portsmouth

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4693)Photo: Sarah Standing

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4701)

3. England fans watch England v Denmark in Portsmouth

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4701)Photo: Sarah Standing

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4627)

4. England fans watch England v Denmark in Portsmouth

England fans at O'Neils in Albert Road, Southsea, watching the England v Denmark match in the Euro's. Picture: Sarah Standing (200624-4627)Photo: Sarah Standing

