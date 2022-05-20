Police release picture of woman in connection with racially aggravated assault on a 48-year-old woman in Hampshire

POLICE are looking to identify a woman as part of their investigation into a racially aggravated assault in Hampshire.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:57 pm

On Tuesday morning between 9.45am and 10.15am a 48-year-old woman was approached by a woman and shouted at and assaulted in Winchester.

The incident started on a No 4 Stagecoach bus heading from Milland Road to St George’s Street.

The victim left the bus and was further assaulted by the woman in High Street, near Middle Brook Street.

Image in connection with Hampshire police appeal

Police have now released an image of a woman they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

The victim sustained a minor injury to her nose and did not need hospital treatment.

Police said: ‘We would also like to hear from anyone who was on the No 4 bus at around this time, or anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.’

If you have information, call 101 quoting the reference number 44220194386.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

