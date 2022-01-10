Police release pictures of a person in appeal for information about bike theft in Gosport town centre
GOSPORT police have released pictures of a person they are hoping to speak to following a bike theft in the town centre last month.
Monday, 10th January 2022
Information about the individual is wanted in connection with a police investigation into a bike theft which occurred on December 20.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘If you think you know the identity of this person, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44210508894. Thank you.’