Man attacked with hammer after fake Amazon driver barged into his home in Hampshire

Police were called to Blackthorn Road, Southampton at around 7pm on Sunday to reports of an aggravated burglary.

One man posed as an Amazon delivery driver, holding an Amazon box, and rang the doorbell.

The occupant answered the door, believing she was accepting a delivery.

Blackthorn Road, Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

The man then pushed past her and the two others with him then followed.

She was knocked to the floor and the men demanded money.

Her partner, who was also present, then tried to defend her against the three men.

He was attacked with a hammer and a knife before they left the property.

It is believed that the three burglars then drove away in a silver car at around 7.10pm.

The victims both sustained minor injuries. Nothing was taken.

The man who rang the doorbell is described as:

- aged 18 to 25

- 6ft 3ins tall

- White

- medium build

- holding a knife and an Amazon branded delivery box

- wearing a face mask and a hat or hood, a dark blue puffer jacket and gloves

The other men were described as being:

- aged between 18 to 25 years old, with one looking slightly older than the other

- 5ft 7ins tall

- White

- wearing face masks

- one was possibly wearing a balaclava and holding a hammer

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘This was a serious incident which has understandably shaken the occupants and their family.

‘Did you see anyone matching these descriptions in the area at the time?

‘We would also like to speak to you if you have CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage of the incident, or the moments before or after.

‘I appreciate this incident may cause concern in the local community, so we are increasing patrols in the area and we are engaging with the community for any information that will help us identify those responsible.

He continued: ‘I want to reassure the public that incidents on random addresses such as this are extremely rare.

‘I believe someone will know who has done this and that’s why I am turning to the public to help bring these offenders to justice to protect any further harm being caused. Attacks such as this will not be tolerated.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone not expecting a delivery from a courier or company to take the usual precautions, such as seeking ID before opening the door; using intercoms/ ring doorbell systems to establish who is at the door and using door chains or other security devices to confirm ID before opening the door fully.

‘If you’re unsure, then don’t answer the door.

‘I would ask anyone who can help me find those responsible to please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 or report online, quoting 44220009408.’

