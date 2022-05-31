Police released CCTV of man connected to the assault of a pensioner and trying to steal a bottle of champagne from a shop in Havant

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man connected to shoplifting and assaulting a pensioner in Havant.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:17 pm
A man entered the Majestic Wine store on Park Road South on May 19 and tried to steal a bottle of champagne.

The went into the shop at roughly 3.20pm.

Police wish to speak to this man after a pensioner was assaulted in Havant. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

When approached by staff, the man became agitated and threatening.

He promptly assaulted a man in his 80s, causing minor injuries to the pensioner’s arm.

The victim’s watch was also taken during the attack.

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to, connected to these incidents.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as white, aged between 35 and 40-years-old, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, and has dark hair.

‘He was wearing dark rimmed glasses and a black coat with a number 3 logo on the upper arm.

‘Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220198102.’