A man entered the Majestic Wine store on Park Road South on May 19 and tried to steal a bottle of champagne.
The went into the shop at roughly 3.20pm.
When approached by staff, the man became agitated and threatening.
He promptly assaulted a man in his 80s, causing minor injuries to the pensioner’s arm.
The victim’s watch was also taken during the attack.
Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to, connected to these incidents.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as white, aged between 35 and 40-years-old, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, and has dark hair.
‘He was wearing dark rimmed glasses and a black coat with a number 3 logo on the upper arm.
‘Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220198102.’