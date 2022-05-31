A man entered the Majestic Wine store on Park Road South on May 19 and tried to steal a bottle of champagne.

The went into the shop at roughly 3.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police wish to speak to this man after a pensioner was assaulted in Havant. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

When approached by staff, the man became agitated and threatening.

He promptly assaulted a man in his 80s, causing minor injuries to the pensioner’s arm.

The victim’s watch was also taken during the attack.

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to, connected to these incidents.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as white, aged between 35 and 40-years-old, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, and has dark hair.

SEE ALSO: Three men deny involvement in Southsea burglary where cash and high value items stolen

‘He was wearing dark rimmed glasses and a black coat with a number 3 logo on the upper arm.