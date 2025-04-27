Police rush to Portsmouth street following reports of an armed man

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Apr 2025, 15:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armed police were deployed to a Portsmouth street last night after receiving reports of a man who was seen carrying a weapon.

Officers were called to Bedhampton Road on the evening of Saturday, April 26 after receiving the call and carried out a search of the area.

However a police spokesperson told The News that no armed man was located.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice