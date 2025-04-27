Police rush to Portsmouth street following reports of an armed man
Armed police were deployed to a Portsmouth street last night after receiving reports of a man who was seen carrying a weapon.
Officers were called to Bedhampton Road on the evening of Saturday, April 26 after receiving the call and carried out a search of the area.
However a police spokesperson told The News that no armed man was located.