Police in Fawcett Road, Southsea, where a man was seriously injured. Pic: Stu Vaizey

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury with three males in police custody following the incident in Fawcett Road just before 5pm. The road was closed as the public were warned to avoid the area.

Police have now revealed the road is back open whilst providing details on the incident. A force spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone for your patience this evening, we are pleased to say Fawcett Road is open again.

"We closed the road after we were called just before 4.45pm to a report of a man in his 30s having suffered a head injury. Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital.

"As part of our enquiries into the incident, we have arrested two men and a boy, all from Portsmouth. A 33-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 17-year old boy have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and they all remain in custody at the moment.