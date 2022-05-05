Officers received reports of a white Volkswagen Tiguan veering into a building on Granada Road, at 7.49pm last night.

A man and a woman were seen getting out of the vehicle, and promptly leaving the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Volkswagen Tiguan was towed away after police investigated

Southsea resident Thomas Clift, of Waverley Road, saw the wreckage at the roundabout.

He told The News: ‘I heard the crash while I was inside my house.

‘I opened the door and saw it had happened right at the bottom of the roundabout.

‘By the time I got the SUV, the people who were driving had already left, and someone from outside called the police.’

Mr Clift added most of the neighbours were peering at the abandoned car through their windows, and the vehicle was towed away at roughly 9.30pm.

He said: ‘That’s the first time I’ve seen a crash on that road.

‘I’m not sure if they were boy racers or not, but people do drive round the roundabout like lunatics sometimes.’

Officers are currently searching for the driver, and are appealing to the public for help.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It was reported a man and woman had been seen getting out the vehicle and leaving the scene, heading along Granada Road.

‘The man was described as being white, around 6ft tall, with ginger hair, and being of slim build.

‘He had a white top on.