Tereska Lawrence, 62, last seen leaving her home around 7.45am on Monday.

She is described as white and roughly 5ft 8ins tall – with dark auburn shoulder length hair and an average build.

Tereska Lawrence, 62, of Hayling Island, was last seen leaving her home on Monday morning. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Police said Ms Lawrence was last seen wearing a black cardigan, white t-shirt, black leggings, and black flip flops.

She also had her hair tied up.

Officers are appealing for information to help them find Ms Lawrence.

They are carrying out extensive searches, and said they and her family are worried about her.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

‘She left home in her car, a 2004-plate Land Rover Freelander, which has been seen near to Farnborough.