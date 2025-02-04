The police are looking for a 27-year-old who is wanted for failing to appear at court having failed to comply with a suspended sentence order.

Officers are trying to locate Andre Aguiar who failed to appear at Southampton Crown Court, and they have now launched a public appeal.

He has links to Southampton, Bournemouth, Jersey and Guernsey and he is described as 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with dark hair.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to remind people harbouring Aguiar to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

“If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240453857.”