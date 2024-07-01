Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire police are hoping to find a witness that came to the assistance of a 90-year-old after he was fatally hit by a car.

Police are looking for a witness to a fatal collision who may be able to help with their investigation. The woman pictured helped the victim until the doctors arrived. | Hampshire police

The incident occurred just before 11am on Wednesday, May 29 at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain, where a black Ford Mondeo collided with a pedestrian. The woman was pictured on CCTV helping the pedestrian, Burt Cleverley, 90, until doctors arrived at the scene.

Mr Cleverley suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he died on May 31. Police are now asking for the woman to come forward to help with their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a fatal collision in Cowplain have released an image of a witness who helped the victim of a collision at the scene.

“A woman can be seen on CCTV on London Road as the collision happens. It shows her crossing the road to Mr Cleverely, and her remaining at the scene until members of staff from a nearby doctor surgery attend to take over.

“We don’t have her details and would really like to speak to her as she may have vital information about the collision. Officers are continuing to investigate this incident and the driver of the Mondeo is helping with them with their enquiries.

“If this is you, or you know who she is, please contact us as soon as possible. If you have any information or relevant dash cam footage and have not already spoken to us, please call 101 quoting reference 44240224936.”