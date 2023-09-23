News you can trust since 1877
Thieves target north Hilsea, Copnor, Drayton and Farlington in spate of garage break-ins

Thieves have been carrying out several garage break-ins in the north of Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Patrols have been stepped up in Farlington, Hilsea, Copnor and Drayton. Picture: Portsmouth Police.Patrols have been stepped up in Farlington, Hilsea, Copnor and Drayton. Picture: Portsmouth Police.
Patrols have been stepped up in Farlington, Hilsea, Copnor and Drayton. Picture: Portsmouth Police.

Police said several incidents have taken place in Copnor, Hilsea, Drayton and Farlington this week. Hampshire and isle of Wight Constabulary carried out increased patrols last night.

These have covered areas including The Ridings and the Highbury estate. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “Over recent nights there has been an increase in garage breaks across the north of the city.

“Hilsea, Copnor, Drayton and Farlington officers have been committed this evening assisting in providing a Police presence in the night time economy areas of the city. They were deployed in a visible marked capacity and also in an unmarked, plain clothes capacity.

“We have been able to conduct patrols of areas where thefts have been reported including around The Ridings and the Highbury estate.” Patrols will be taking place from 5pm in the evenings.

Crime prevention advice for garage break-ins can be found on the police website.