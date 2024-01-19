Police carry out drugs bust in Gosport with Class A tablets seized and man arrested
Police burst into a house in Gosport and seized a haul of suspected Class A drugs.
A man was arrested while officers carried out the warrant in Diana Close on Tuesday afternoon (January 16). Officers from the Neighbourhoods Policing Team, Priority Crime Team and the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team carried out the raid.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook: "Attending officers seized a bag of tablets – suspected to be Class A drugs – along with drugs paraphernalia, some digital devices and a small amount of cash. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
"The investigation continues, and the man has been bailed until 16 April while we conduct further enquiries." The force is encouraging anyone who knows anything about drug related activity in their area to get in touch. They said information from the public can eventually lead to drug busts and prosecutions. The force added that vulnerable young people are often caught up in the drugs trade.
"There is a lot of vulnerability associated with the drugs trade, and it’s no secret that young people are often exploited and coerced into dealing drugs," Gosport Police said. "If you know of a young person who has started behaving differently lately, going missing or becoming more withdrawn, associating with the wrong people, or has started wearing expensive clothes or jewellery then it’s possible they are being groomed and exploited."