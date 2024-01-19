Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested while officers carried out the warrant in Diana Close on Tuesday afternoon (January 16). Officers from the Neighbourhoods Policing Team, Priority Crime Team and the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team carried out the raid.

The drugs bust took place in Diana Close, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Gosport Police reported on Facebook: "Attending officers seized a bag of tablets – suspected to be Class A drugs – along with drugs paraphernalia, some digital devices and a small amount of cash. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

"The investigation continues, and the man has been bailed until 16 April while we conduct further enquiries." The force is encouraging anyone who knows anything about drug related activity in their area to get in touch. They said information from the public can eventually lead to drug busts and prosecutions. The force added that vulnerable young people are often caught up in the drugs trade.