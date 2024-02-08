Police spotted at Portsmouth address after seizing cannabis plants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police spotted at Baffins Road address after seizing cannabis plants. Pic: Stu Vaizey

Officers were spotted at an address on Baffins Road on Monday around 2.30pm where cannabis plants were located. Police were also seen at the address on Tuesday as investigations were carried out. No one has yet been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 2:30pm on Monday 5 February to reports of a suspected cannabis factory at an address on Baffins Road in Portsmouth. Officers have attended and located a number of cannabis plants at the address.