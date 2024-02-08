News you can trust since 1877
Police spotted at Portsmouth address after seizing cannabis plants

Police have been at the scene of a suspected cannabis factory.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:09 GMT
Police spotted at Baffins Road address after seizing cannabis plants. Pic: Stu VaizeyPolice spotted at Baffins Road address after seizing cannabis plants. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Officers were spotted at an address on Baffins Road on Monday around 2.30pm where cannabis plants were located. Police were also seen at the address on Tuesday as investigations were carried out. No one has yet been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 2:30pm on Monday 5 February to reports of a suspected cannabis factory at an address on Baffins Road in Portsmouth. Officers have attended and located a number of cannabis plants at the address.

"An investigation has been launched and we remain on scene carrying out a number of enquiries. No arrests have been made at this time."

