Residents have been reportedly ‘concerned’ with the increase in criminality in and around Sarah Robinson House in Queen Street, Southsea. Representatives from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council met on March 2 to discuss methods to support residents.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Examples of the type of criminality we have seen predominantly consists of drug-related activity, people hanging around in communal areas and verbal abuse towards residents. Understandably, residents are concerned about this behaviour and we’re working with them in our efforts to tackle it.

Sarah Robinson House in Queen Street, Southsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘We plan to meet again with residents to discuss their concerns/gather intelligence about the issues.’ Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm team joined the council’s anti-social behaviour unit to carry out joint patrols last Thursday.

Future meetings are also planned between the police and council are also planned in a bid to stamp out the delinquency. The police spokeswoman said enforcement and formal action will be carried out when necessary.

This could include arrests, community resolutions, and Community Protection Notice Warnings/Community Protection Notices. ‘Officers from our High Harm team and neighbourhoods teams will continue patrolling the area, keeping up a visible presence to deter offending and give residents the opportunity to speak to us/report incidents to us,’ she added.

