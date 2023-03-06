Police step up patrols around Southsea tower block to combat drug dealing as residents ‘concerned’
More patrolling officers have been deployed at a tower block and adjourning street due to anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.
Residents have been reportedly ‘concerned’ with the increase in criminality in and around Sarah Robinson House in Queen Street, Southsea. Representatives from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council met on March 2 to discuss methods to support residents.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Examples of the type of criminality we have seen predominantly consists of drug-related activity, people hanging around in communal areas and verbal abuse towards residents. Understandably, residents are concerned about this behaviour and we’re working with them in our efforts to tackle it.
‘We plan to meet again with residents to discuss their concerns/gather intelligence about the issues.’ Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm team joined the council’s anti-social behaviour unit to carry out joint patrols last Thursday.
Future meetings are also planned between the police and council are also planned in a bid to stamp out the delinquency. The police spokeswoman said enforcement and formal action will be carried out when necessary.
This could include arrests, community resolutions, and Community Protection Notice Warnings/Community Protection Notices. ‘Officers from our High Harm team and neighbourhoods teams will continue patrolling the area, keeping up a visible presence to deter offending and give residents the opportunity to speak to us/report incidents to us,’ she added.
The force are urging anyone who sees criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in the area to report it and speak to officers. People can call 101, submit a report via the council website, or call 999 in emergencies.