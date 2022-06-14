Portsmouth teenager found guilty of raping woman, 20, in city centre car park

Daniel Booth, 19, of Beresford Road, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court of raping the then 20-year-old woman on June 29 last year.

The woman had been separated from her friends shortly after 11pm following a night out in the city when the attack happened.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘She reported waking up in what officers later said was Hippodrome House Car Park in the early hours of June 30 with no recollection of what had happened to her,’ a police spokeswoman said.

An investigation was launched, led by Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team, before extensive CCTV enquiries led to the arrest of Booth.

Booth denied the charge of rape but was found guilty by jurors.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Wednesday September 7 for sentencing.

