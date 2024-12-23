Police tell public to call 999 if they spot wanted man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanted Richard Smith | Hants police

Police have appealed for information to find Richard Smith, 43, who is described as being around 6ft with a slim build, dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, with black trainers, and a khaki backpack.

“We would like to remind people harbouring Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves,” police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240545360.”

You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/