Police tell public to call 999 if they spot wanted man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have appealed for information to find Richard Smith, 43, who is described as being around 6ft with a slim build, dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, with black trainers, and a khaki backpack.
“We would like to remind people harbouring Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves,” police said.
“If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240545360.”
You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/