Police thank public for their help after fatal car crash in Gosport
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes as police appeal for witnesses to the single vehicle collision in Gosport involving a grey Kia Picanto on Grange Road at the junction with Hunter Close which happened at around 11.28am.
A police statement said: “Members of the public assisted the driver along with South Central Ambulance Service, however the 87-year-old local woman who had been driving was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A road closure was put in place for a short time during the initial response and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. We’d like to thank those members of the public that assisted at the scene.
“Anyone who saw what happened or the Kia shortly before the collision, who has not already spoken to us, is asked to call 101 quoting 44250195012 or to contact us here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”