Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public have been thanked for their help by the police following a crash yesterday (May 5) in which a lady died.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as police appeal for witnesses to the single vehicle collision in Gosport involving a grey Kia Picanto on Grange Road at the junction with Hunter Close which happened at around 11.28am.

A police statement said: “Members of the public assisted the driver along with South Central Ambulance Service, however the 87-year-old local woman who had been driving was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A road closure was put in place for a short time during the initial response and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. We’d like to thank those members of the public that assisted at the scene.

“Anyone who saw what happened or the Kia shortly before the collision, who has not already spoken to us, is asked to call 101 quoting 44250195012 or to contact us here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”