Woman in her 80s dies following crash on Grange Road in Gosport

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 14:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has died following a serious collision in Gosport this morning.

The woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene after her Kia Picanto crashed on Grange Road in Gosport just before 11.30am on Monday, May 5. The road remains closed as police deal with the incident.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.28am today, May 5, to reports of a single vehicle collision on Grange Road, Gosport, involving a Kia Picanto.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver, a woman in her 80s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. A road closure is in place on Grange Road to enable us to deal with this incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250195012.”

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:Grange RoadGosportPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice