Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died following a serious collision in Gosport this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene after her Kia Picanto crashed on Grange Road in Gosport just before 11.30am on Monday, May 5. The road remains closed as police deal with the incident.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.28am today, May 5, to reports of a single vehicle collision on Grange Road, Gosport, involving a Kia Picanto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver, a woman in her 80s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. A road closure is in place on Grange Road to enable us to deal with this incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250195012.”