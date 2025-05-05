Woman in her 80s dies following crash on Grange Road in Gosport
The woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene after her Kia Picanto crashed on Grange Road in Gosport just before 11.30am on Monday, May 5. The road remains closed as police deal with the incident.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.28am today, May 5, to reports of a single vehicle collision on Grange Road, Gosport, involving a Kia Picanto.
“The driver, a woman in her 80s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. A road closure is in place on Grange Road to enable us to deal with this incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250195012.”