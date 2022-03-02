Portsmouth police officers pictured in the city

That was the message from the country's first Life Journey and Trauma Conference, hosted in Southampton yesterday.

Since September, policing teams across Hampshire have placed trauma-informed practitioners on emergency calls with police officers, thanks to funding from the Home Office.

These practitioners – who are being trialled in the Portsmouth area – speak to officers about how crisis events such as domestic abuse incidents have been handled, and some of the body language or trigger signs they might have missed.

By educating the police on trauma, officers have become more sensitive to the situations they face and how to deal with someone who has experienced trauma, whether they are a victim or perpetrator.

Chief Superintendent David Powell said: 'I'm definitely a convert to trauma-informed policing – to begin with I didn't see how it would affect the people we nick in Portsmouth on a Friday night.

'But even in those incidents you could be dealing with someone who has experienced trauma, and just seeing the police could be a major trigger for them.

'We're taking a small step, but it's part of a much bigger journey.'

Policing teams in Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Portswood have all received support from these trauma experts.

Waterlooville's Sergeant Jamie Sharp said: 'Building trust with police officers has been a huge part of this pilot.

'Just one shift with a practitioner has opened our officers' eyes to the bigger picture and changed their perspectives.

'Now, instead of going from job to job, putting plasters on problems, we take time to make sure we leave a positive impact on the people we see.'

Adverse childhood experiences such as domestic and sexual abuse, alcohol dependency or mental health problems can lead a person down the path to a life of crime, experts explained.

Professor Mark Bellis from the World Health Organisation explained that 48 per cent of children in the UK have experienced at least one adverse experience.

In Hampshire there are 55 new child victims every week, and those who are worst affected develop habits of fighting and stealing as young as six years old.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, who opened the event, said police have a duty to prevent trauma where possible, while also supporting those who have already experienced it.

Appearing via video link, she said: 'In order to reduce crime, and therefore harm to victims, we have to take a different approach.

'We need to focus on the reasons people are committing crimes, because if we tackle the causes of the pain we can improve that person's life.

'We're currently creating a generation of angry teenagers - who are angry at the world and themselves, who feel the need to carry knives to protect themselves.

'I am determined to reduce crime and protect victims. This isn't about being soft on crime, but I do also support tackling the causes rather than just incarcerating people.'

