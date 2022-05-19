Trevor McCurdy, 69, of Almond Close, Havant, appeared for the first two days of his trial this week at Portsmouth Crown Court before not showing since.

McCurdy is on trial for 10 sexual offences against two girls spanning two eras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He faces five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13 – three involving touching and two of penetration using a finger. They relate to alleged offences in 2020 and 2021.

McCurdy is also on trial for five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16 between 1988-90.

He denies the charges.

The court confirmed McCurdy was not present in court on Wednesday or Thursday.

A police spokesman added: ‘We are aware that a 69-year-old man has failed to turn up at court.

‘Police are following lines of enquiry to locate him.’