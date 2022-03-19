Police up their patrols in certain parts of Gosport following reports of drug-related activity
POLICE have upped their patrols in certain areas of Gosport following reports of drug-related activity.
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 4:15 pm
Officers have been paying extra attention to the Hermitage Gardens in Kingston Road and Anns Hill Road.
In a tweet Gosport police said: ‘Following reports of drug-related activity in Hermitage Gardens and Anns Hill Cemetery, patrols have been carried out there over recent days.
Read More
Read MorePolice place 48-hour dispersal order on a Hampshire town amid concerns over anti...
‘We're pleased to report we've not identified any issues, but we will continue to pay attention to those areas.’
Anyone who witnesses a anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.