Police up their patrols in certain parts of Gosport following reports of drug-related activity

Officers have been paying extra attention to the Hermitage Gardens in Kingston Road and Anns Hill Road.

In a tweet Gosport police said: ‘Following reports of drug-related activity in Hermitage Gardens and Anns Hill Cemetery, patrols have been carried out there over recent days.

‘We're pleased to report we've not identified any issues, but we will continue to pay attention to those areas.’

Anyone who witnesses a anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

