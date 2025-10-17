Police update after body was discovered near the M275 in Portsmouth
An area of Wharf Road was cordoned off near Vivid’s offices with a police tent also erected following a “sudden death” on Friday, October 17. Police have now confirmed that it was the body of a man in his thirties that was found with the death being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 10:15am this morning (Friday, October 17) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death of a man aged in his thirties.
“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, at this time and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”