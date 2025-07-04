Police update after Southsea woman dies in suspicious circumstances

Police have given an update after a woman died in suspicious circumstances in Southsea last month.

The woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at an address in Hollam Road in the early hours of Saturday, June 21.

An investigation was launched to determine the exact circumstances but two men, a 42-year-old from Southsea and a 39-year-old from Gosport, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The man from Gosport was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 2.33am on June 21 to a report of a concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Hollam Road in Southsea.

“Sadly, a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened, and the death is currently being treated as suspicious. As part of our enquiries, two men have been arrested. A 42-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A 39-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty.”

Nearly two weeks on from the woman’s suspicious death no one else has been arrested as police continue their investigation. A spokesperson told The News: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The police have confirmed that the two arrested men have been released on conditional bail until September 21 while its enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 44250272808.

Information can also be submitted to the police via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/