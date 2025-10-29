Police update after teenager stabbed in Portsmouth with three arrests made

Police have provided an update after a teenager was stabbed in Portsmouth earlier this week.

St Vincent Street has been taped off with a number of police officers in attendance. | Stu Vaizey

A 20-year-old man from Enfield in London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have now confirmed that all three people have been conditionally bailed until January 27.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101 and quote reference 44250486711.

A number of officers were seen on Monday evening attending the scene with the road closed off between St Vincent Street and Melbourne Place.