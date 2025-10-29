Police update after teenager stabbed in Portsmouth with three arrests made
The 19-year-old male suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after an attack on St Vincent Street at around 5.30pm on Monday, October 27. Three people were subsequently arrested with two 16-year-old males from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 20-year-old man from Enfield in London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have now confirmed that all three people have been conditionally bailed until January 27.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101 and quote reference 44250486711.
A number of officers were seen on Monday evening attending the scene with the road closed off between St Vincent Street and Melbourne Place.