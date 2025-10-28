Teen stabbed in Portsmouth with man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 09:39 GMT
A teenager has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Portsmouth yesterday.

The 19-year-old male was attacked in St Vincent Street at around 5.30pm on Monday, October 27. Three people have been arrested following the incident, including two 16-year-old from Portsmouth, with a 20-year-old from London arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Most Popular

St Vincent Street has been taped off with a number of police officers in attendance.placeholder image
St Vincent Street has been taped off with a number of police officers in attendance. | Stu Vaizey

Sign up to free newsletters from The News - delivering the headlines to your email inbox

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police taped off the road and shut down the scene yesterday evening as their investigation began.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called just after 5.30pm yesterday (27/10) to a report that a 19-year-old male had been stabbed in St Vincent Street. He received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Two 16-year-old males from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. A 20-year-old male from Enfield, London, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They all remain in custody at this time.

“Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44250486711.”

Related topics:PoliceLondon
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice