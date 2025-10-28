Teen stabbed in Portsmouth with man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A teenager has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Portsmouth yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old male was attacked in St Vincent Street at around 5.30pm on Monday, October 27. Three people have been arrested following the incident, including two 16-year-old from Portsmouth, with a 20-year-old from London arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

St Vincent Street has been taped off with a number of police officers in attendance. | Stu Vaizey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called just after 5.30pm yesterday (27/10) to a report that a 19-year-old male had been stabbed in St Vincent Street. He received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Two 16-year-old males from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. A 20-year-old male from Enfield, London, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They all remain in custody at this time.

“Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44250486711.”