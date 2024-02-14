Police update into murder probe after death of man in road
Police were called shortly after midday on Saturday 19 August last year by South Central Ambulance Service to a report for concern for the welfare of a man on Shirley Road, Southampton. A short time later the man, 52-year-old Leszek Migdal, also known as Peter, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers attended the location to conduct enquiries and the death was classified as unexplained but not suspicious. Following new information which came to the attention of officers in September 2023, a murder investigation was launched and a 46-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Leszek’s death.
A police spokesman said: “On the basis of all evidence obtained from further police enquiries, the death is no longer being treated as suspicious, and the man has been released with no further action. A file will be prepared for the coroner, and officers will continue to make enquiries to assist the coroner in determining the circumstances of Peter’s death.”
Detective Superintendent David West, who has been leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter's family at this very difficult time. Our team have worked tirelessly to determine the circumstances of Peter’s death and his final moments and provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about what happened to him.
"As part of our enquiries, we did make an arrest on suspicion of murder, which was done on the basis of the information available to us and to enable us to conduct a full and thorough investigation into what had taken place. I want to thank everyone who has come forward to assist us with information throughout the course of our enquiries."