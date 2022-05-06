As reported, a man in his 60s was arrested on ‘suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal’ in Cornwell Close, Rowner, at 8pm on October 27.

The arrest followed reports from horrified members of the public who said they saw a man having sex with a dog in a house.

Despite the alleged incident happening last October, police insist they are still continuing their probe despite no further reports of arrests or charges.

The dog remains in kennels after previously being seized.

A police spokesman, providing an update over the investigation, said: ‘It remains ongoing.’

It comes after shocked passers-by said they caught the man in the act after he left his curtains open at night-time.

Police were called and arrested the man who was subsequently released.

A woman, who did not want to be named, previously said: ‘It was like he wanted to be seen, he had his curtains open and everything.’

A man added: ‘It was absolutely sickening. We were all horrified and disgusted – it was absolutely heinous.

‘The windows were open and the police came and arrested him and the RSPCA took the dog away.’

A police spokesman said at the time: ‘We can confirm that a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal.

‘This follows an incident involving a dog at an address in Gosport, which was reported to police shortly after 8pm on October 27.’

